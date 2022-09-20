Takeda gets Canadian approval for its antiviral maribavir to treat cytomegalovirus
Sep. 20, 2022 9:21 AM ETTakeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Japanese pharmaceutical major Takeda's (NYSE:TAK) Canadian unit on Tuesday said it had got regulatory approval in the country for its antiviral Livtencity (maribavir) for the treatment of adults with post-transplant cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection who had not responded to other antivirals.
- CMV is a herpes virus and infection with it is one of the most common side-effects seen in transplant patients.
- The nod from Health Canada follows a positive approval recommendation for maribavir in the same indication by a European drug regulator expert panel last week.
- Maribavir was evaluated using the Health Canada priority review process which recognizes the significant unmet need for this patient population, Takeda (TAK) Canada said in a statement.
- U.S.-listed shares of Takeda -0.6% to $13.32 in premarket trading.
