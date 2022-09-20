Germany's government is nearing an agreement to nationalize gas utility Uniper (OTCPK:UNPRF) (OTC:UNPPY), and a provisional agreement between the government, Uniper and Finland parent Fortum Oyi has been reached, Bloomberg reports Tuesday.

The government is considering buying Fortum's controlling stake at a relatively low price and would inject billions of euros into the company through a capital increase, Bloomberg previously reported.

A German government takeover of Uniper is expected to cost more than €30B, according to Business Insider.

Despite easing in recent weeks, European nat gas prices are still more than 7x above the average for this time of year.