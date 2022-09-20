Walgreens to buy remaining 30% stake in Shields Health for $1.37B

  • Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) said it will acquire the remaining 30% stake of Shields Health Solutions for about $1.37B.
  • Last year in September, Walgreens made a majority investment in Shields with about $970M of investment, increasing the pharmacy retailer’s stake in the company to nearly 71%.
  • The company expects to close the transaction by the end of this year.
  • The specialty pharmacies firm Shields has served more than 1 million patients, with nearly 80 health system partners representing about 1,000 hospitals nationwide.
  • John Lucey, co-founder and current president of Shields, will lead the organization as CEO of Shields, and current Shields CEO Lee Cooper will take on a new executive role within WBA, the company said.

