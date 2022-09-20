San Juan Basin Royalty Trust declines dividend by 32% to $0.1243
Sep. 20, 2022 10:14 AM ETSan Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor7 Comments
- San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) declares $0.1243/share monthly dividend, -32.2% decrease from prior dividend of $0.1834.
- Forward yield 13.41%
- Payable Oct. 17; for shareholders of record Sept. 30; ex-div Sept. 29.
- The distribution is based primarily upon the reported production of the Trust’s subject interests during the month of July 2022.
- For the production month of July 2022, the owner of the Subject Interests, Hilcorp San Juan L.P. and the operator of the Subject Interests, Hilcorp Energy Company (collectively, “Hilcorp”), reported to the Trust net profits of $7,801,765 ($5,851,324 net royalty amount to the Trust).
