AeroVironment secures $20.86M in Puma 3 AE unmanned aircraft systems FMS awards
Sep. 20, 2022 9:26 AM ETAeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) announced it received two firm-fixed-price U.S. Department of Defense Foreign Military Sales contract awards totaling $20.87M to provide Puma 3 AE small unmanned aircraft systems (or SUAS), initial spares packages, training and Contractor Logistics Support to two allied nations.
- The appearance of U.S. Department of Defense visual information does not imply or constitute DoD endorsement.
- “Deployed for well over a decade, our Puma UAS have continued to be a low-cost, man-portable, easy-to operate UAS for our customers. With each new generation of Puma, optimizations have been made for more robust flight, durability and operational flexibility but its purpose of providing reliable and persistent situational awareness, critical force protection and force multiplication capabilities to our customers remains the same.” said Trace Stevenson, AeroVironment VP and product line general manager for SUAS.
