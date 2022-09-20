Focus Financial Partners started as Underweight at Morgan Stanley on rising yields

Sep. 20, 2022 9:30 AM ETFocus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS)US10YBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Businessman holding and giving insurance and assurance icon including family health real estate car and financial for risk management concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

  • Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) stock slid 2% in Tuesday premarket trading after Morgan Stanley analyst Ryan Kenny started coverage of the wealth manager with an Underweight rating.
  • Kenny pointed out that FOCS share performance is inversely correlated with rising 10-year Treasury yields (US10Y), "reflecting its use of debt to fund acquisitions and net leverage ratio range of 3.5-4.5x," he wrote in a note to clients.
  • Take a look at the poor relationship between FOCS and the 10-year yield, on a YTD basis, in this chart.
  • And as the company looks to achieve a higher level of acquisition activity in 2022, that "raises near-term dilution risk," as it will likely need to raise more debt or equity to fund its deal pipeline, Kenny said.
  • Kenny's Underweight rating agrees with the Quant's Sell rating, but diverges from average Wall Street rating of Buy.
  • Previously, (Aug. 4) Focus Financial Partners Non-GAAP EPS of $1.18 beats by $0.08, revenue of $539.2M beats by $14.78M.

