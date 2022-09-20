Cuentas Mobile hires industry veteran Jay Adams as CEO
Sep. 20, 2022 9:31 AM ETCuentas Inc. (CUEN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) has hired Jay Adams as the new CEO of Cuentas Mobile, a wireless prepaid service provider on one of the fastest 5G networks in the US.
- Adams previously held executive positions at IDT and Kare Distribution, where he consistently grew annual revenue to more than $200M.
- "Jay is a visionary. His passion, his intuition, his style of leadership - it's exactly what Cuentas Mobile needs right now as it expands the Cuentas family brands. Most of all, his decades-long work connecting with the hispanic community and delivering transformative products to them is what's going to be the game changer. He fits Cuentas Mobile perfectly, and I am beyond thrilled to have him as our new CEO of Cuentas Mobile." says co-founder and Interim CEO, Arik Maimon.
Comments