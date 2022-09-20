Cuentas Mobile hires industry veteran Jay Adams as CEO

Sep. 20, 2022 9:31 AM ETCuentas Inc. (CUEN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) has hired Jay Adams as the new CEO of Cuentas Mobile, a wireless prepaid service provider on one of the fastest 5G networks in the US.
  • Adams previously held executive positions at IDT and Kare Distribution, where he consistently grew annual revenue to more than $200M.
  • "Jay is a visionary. His passion, his intuition, his style of leadership - it's exactly what Cuentas Mobile needs right now as it expands the Cuentas family brands. Most of all, his decades-long work connecting with the hispanic community and delivering transformative products to them is what's going to be the game changer. He fits Cuentas Mobile perfectly, and I am beyond thrilled to have him as our new CEO of Cuentas Mobile." says co-founder and Interim CEO, Arik Maimon.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.