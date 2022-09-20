BridgeBio, Sentynl's Nulibry for rare disorder in children gets approval in EU

Sep. 20, 2022 9:38 AM ETBridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

European Union flag against European Parliament

artJazz

  • The European Commission (EC) granted marketing authorization to BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Sentynl Therapeutics' Nulibry to treat patients with molybdenum cofactor deficiency (MoCD) Type A.
  • Nulibry (fosdenopterin) for injection is the first therapy approved for this condition, — known to impact less than 150 patients globally with a median survival of four years — the company said in a Sept. 20 press release.
  • MoCD is a rare inherited metabolic disorder characterized by brain dysfunction (encephalopathy) and intractable seizures seen in certain babies a few days after birth.
  • In July, a panel of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the approval of Nulibry.
  • The EC approval was backed by data from three clinical trials.
  • Nulibry was approved in the U.S. in February 2021 for the same use.
  • In March, BridgeBio (BBIO) and Sentynl, a unit of Zydus Lifesciences, signed an agreement over Nulibry.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.