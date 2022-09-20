BridgeBio, Sentynl's Nulibry for rare disorder in children gets approval in EU
Sep. 20, 2022 9:38 AM ETBridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The European Commission (EC) granted marketing authorization to BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) and Sentynl Therapeutics' Nulibry to treat patients with molybdenum cofactor deficiency (MoCD) Type A.
- Nulibry (fosdenopterin) for injection is the first therapy approved for this condition, — known to impact less than 150 patients globally with a median survival of four years — the company said in a Sept. 20 press release.
- MoCD is a rare inherited metabolic disorder characterized by brain dysfunction (encephalopathy) and intractable seizures seen in certain babies a few days after birth.
- In July, a panel of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended the approval of Nulibry.
- The EC approval was backed by data from three clinical trials.
- Nulibry was approved in the U.S. in February 2021 for the same use.
- In March, BridgeBio (BBIO) and Sentynl, a unit of Zydus Lifesciences, signed an agreement over Nulibry.
