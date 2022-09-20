Compass eliminates more jobs to cut expenses

Sep. 20, 2022 9:41 AM ETCompass, Inc. (COMP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

  • Compass (NYSE:COMP) has executed another round of lay-offs as part of its previously announced cost reduction efforts that aims to achieve $320M in target run rate savings.
  • As market conditions continued to weaken, the tech-focused real estate brokerage initiated a cost reduction plan in June 2022 to better align its operating expenses with lower revenue expectations. This started with a 10% reduction in employee workforce as well as other cost reduction measures.
  • In a regulatory filing, the company announced significant action towards achieving a non-GAAP operating expense level in 2023 of $1.05B to $1.15B with a workforce reduction that is separate from and in addition to the strategic actions reported on the company's Form 8-K dated June 14, 2022.
  • The move involves reductions in headcount on the company’s product and engineering team.
  • As a result, Compass (COMP) expects to incur a pre-tax cash charge of ~$23M to $26M for severance and other termination benefits for employees whose roles were or are being eliminated during the quarter ending Sep 30, 2022.
  • COMP shares were down over 6% shortly before 9.45AM ET

