Swiss bank UBS Group's (NYSE:UBS) wealth division is seeing positive flows of client funds this quarter, rebounding from a slowdown in Q2, Iqbal Khan, co-head of UBS's wealth management business said Tuesday at the BofA Global Research Financials Conference.

"As of this quarter we are seeing positive flows," he said, adding that the performance drives confidence in its goal to boost net new fee-earning assets by 5%.

The stronger wealth management in Q3-to-date followed the Q2 slowdown, that he sees as an anomaly due to market recalibrating, in comparison to a strong Q1.

The wealth management division's priorities in the U.S. "is about scale and profitability margin" and "we want to continue on the path over the next years."

UBS (UBS) will execute on its plan to grow its U.S. business organically after it pulled the plug on its $1.4B Wealthfront acquisition earlier this month, he said.

In Asia, it's "about capturing growth" as the region rebounds. In EMEA, he's focusing on profitability and in Switzerland, UBS's (UBS) priority is market share.

In July, Bank of America downgraded UBS (UBS) to Neutral after the Swiss bank posted weaker-than-expected Q2 results.