EMA panel backs expanding indication for Pacira's postsurgical pain treatment in kids

Sep. 20, 2022

  • Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) on Tuesday said the European drug regulator's human medicines committee had recommended expanding the indication for its non-opioid treatment Exparel to include its use in children aged 6 years or older to treat postsurgical pain.
  • The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use adopted a positive opinion recommending the approval of the expanded indication, PCRX said in a statement.
  • The approval recommendation was based on the results of a phase 3 study of Exparel in pediatric patients undergoing spinal or cardiac surgeries, PCRX said.
  • Exparel was initially approved by the European Commission in Nov. 2020 as a treatment for post-operative pain and postsurgical pain in adults.
  • PCRX stock -0.5% to $54.47 in early trading.

