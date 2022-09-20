Hoth Therapeutics partners with Altasciences to manufacture HT-TBI for brain injury
Sep. 20, 2022 9:57 AM ETHoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) said on Tuesday it had signed an agreement with Altasciences to develop and manufacture the HT-TBI drug product formulation for the treatment and/or prevention of secondary brain injury.
- HT-TBI will be developed as a ready-to-use drug-device combination product for use in non-healthcare settings by patients and caregivers at risk for stroke/TBI, emergency healthcare professionals, and military personnel.
- "We are leveraging Altasciences' expertise to develop and manufacture novel parenteral formulations to achieve a formulation that requires no preparation or special storage requirements to ensure HT-TBI can be used anywhere in the field at the time a head injury or stroke occurs," the company said.
