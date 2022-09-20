Choice Hotels signs agreement with ServiceStar Capital
Sep. 20, 2022 9:59 AM ETChoice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) has signed an agreement with Colorado-based real estate investment firm ServiceStar Capital Management develop 21 new Everhome Suites hotels.
- This transaction represents Choice's largest investment in the brand, outlining a significant expansion across the U.S. with future Everhome Suites planned in Colorado, Arizona, Utah, Nevada and Florida over the next few years.
- Choice's newest brand, Everhome Suites, is a new construction, midscale extended stay offering featuring purpose-built accommodations for the way guests live and work during longer-term stays.
- In addition to investing in Everhome Suites, ServiceStar Capital Management and their Development Partners are developing more than 50 WoodSpring Suites hotels across the country.
