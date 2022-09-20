Tellurian (NYSE:TELL) -19.1% in early trading Tuesday after it pulled a $1B high-yield bond sale, leaving the future of its Driftwood liquefied natural gas export project in limbo.

Citing uncertainty in the junk bond market, Tellurian (TELL) said late Monday it was withdrawing the offering of senior secured notes and warrants, after it had sweetened the deal to include a 12.5% all-in yield and friendlier terms for investors.

The bond deal and warrants were intended to kickstart further financing on the ~$13B first phase of the Driftwood LNG project.

Tellurian's (TELL) proposed LNG facility might never be built, and the company's shares are "severely overvalued," Thomas Prescott writes in a bearish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.