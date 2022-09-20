Medtronic gets FDA nod to expand use of its LINQ II cardiac monitor system in kids
Sep. 20, 2022
- Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on Tuesday said it had got U.S. FDA medical device approval for an expanded indication for its LINQ II cardiac monitor system to include its use in kids aged two years and older who have heart rhythm abnormalities.
- The LINQ II Insertable Cardiac Monitor system was given a so-called FDA 510(k) clearance, MDT said in a statement.
- The company said that this was the first cardiac monitor approved by the FDA for the pediatric patient population.
- The LINQ II system is a small wireless implantable cardiac monitor which allows for long-term monitoring and ongoing management of patients with abnormal heart rhythms.
- "As a result of this milestone, physicians will be able to provide actionable data to help diagnose underlying heart conditions and define treatment protocols in our younger patients with abnormal heart rhythms," said Julie Brewer, an executive at MDT's cardiovascular portfolio.
