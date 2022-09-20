Organicell Regenerative Medicine expands management team
Sep. 20, 2022 10:07 AM ETOrganicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OCEL)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Organicell Regenerative Medicine (OTC:OCEL) has recruited Ryan Likes as the COO, David Aciego as Chief Information Officer, and Jacqueline Domenech as Director of Finance.
- He previously served as Co-COO of Super Deluxe, a division of Turner Broadcasting, and Chief of Operations and Business Affairs of Televisa USA, the English language division of Grupo Televisa.
- David Aciego, formerly served as Chief Information Officer of HTCS, a managed source provider for technical services.
- Matt Sinnreich, who joined in August of 2022 as COO and acting CEO, will continue as President and acting CEO.
