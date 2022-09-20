Pagaya Tech shares slump almost 60% as company files for new stock sale
- The wild ride of Israeli financial Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) is showing no signs of hitting the brakes.
- Pagaya (PGY) shares plunged by almost 60% in early trading Tuesday as lockup restrictions on the stock for some shareholders expired. The company's stock price fell to as low as $2.80 a share as the decline took hold.
- In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Tuesday, Pagaya (PGY) said it has filed to sell up to 46.1M shares of its stock, and up to 674.4M shares held by its selling stockholders.
- Pagaya (PGY) has been active since the company went public via a SPAC merger with EJF Acquisition back in June. The company's stock price reached a high of $34.50 a share on August 2, but has largely been in retreat since then.
