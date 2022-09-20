Credit card behemoths Mastercard (NYSE:MA), Visa (NYSE:V) and American Express (NYSE:AXP) have reportedly been urged by Republican attorneys general Tuesday to abandon their plan to support creating a new code for gun retailers to use when processing payment card transactions.

The companies said earlier in September that they are adding the merchant category code for firearms and ammunition stores in a move that would ease concerns of gun safety activists who believe the code will help authorities flag suspicious purchases.

On the flip side, the gun-shop code could lead to the improper use of consumer data, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing GOP attorneys general in a letter that's expected to be sent to the companies Tuesday, adding that it wouldn't protect the public.

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti and Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen led the effort to warn the credit card firms to not move forward with implementing the gun-shop code, the WSJ noted.

Looking at intraday price action, shares of Visa (V) slid 1.1% in Tuesday morning trading, and both Mastercard (MA) and Amex (AXP) drifted down 1%.

Previously, (Sep. 6) American Express, Visa, Mastercard urged to support merchant code for guns.

