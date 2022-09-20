L3Harris wins $91.5M contract from Boeing
Sep. 20, 2022 10:18 AM ETThe Boeing Company (BA), LHXBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Boeing (NYSE:BA) has selected L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) to supply mission-management processors for the T-7A Red Hawk as part of a $91.5M contract.
- Slated to be operational by 2024, the T-7A Red Hawk is the newest U.S. Air Force jet trainer in 60 years.
- The mission-management processors, developed specifically for the Red Hawk, collate multiple data streams, making the information a pilot has to process in-flight easier to decipher.
- The sensors and communication capabilities maximize battlespace awareness by connecting internal and external data networks and link video feeds to flight displays. The processors also host specific simulations for pilots undergoing training.
Comments