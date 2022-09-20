Kona Gold Beverage signs three distribution deals in NorthWestern U.S.
Sep. 20, 2022 10:21 AM ETKona Gold Beverage, Inc. (KGKG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Kona Gold Beverage (OTCQB:KGKG) expands reach to the NorthWestern United States as the hemp-infused beverage company stated Tuesday it has signed three new distribution partners in Oregon, Washington, and Alaska.
- The company said with these new partnerships, it targets to making a big market push in the remainder of 2022 and into 2023 with its Ooh La Lemin Lemonades.
- "We will be exhibiting at the 2022 NACS Show in Las Vegas next month, where we had great success last year networking, finding new distribution partners, and finding new products for our own distribution company," added Robert Clark, CEO of Kona Gold Beverage.
- Earlier (Sept 1): Hemp-based beverage maker Kona Gold files for proposed $14M IPO, uplisting to Nasdaq
Comments