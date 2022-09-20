Galileo expands payment risk platform with DataVisor
Sep. 20, 2022 10:22 AM ETSoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Galileo Financial Technologies, owned and operated by SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) has expanded its Galileo Payment Risk Platform jointly with DataVisor, to offer robust fraud management solutions that help clients mitigate risk with precision and speed.
- The platform taps new DataVisor partnership and Galileo’s risk-scoring fraud engine to help clients proactively mitigate payments risk.
- Recent research by DataVisor shows that 75% of businesses believe developing better fraud detection processes is important.
- “Through our evolving Galileo Payment Risk Platform, we continue to invest in protecting our clients with automated fraud mitigation technology that delivers rapid responses, intelligent decisioning and tailored solutions through flexible APIs.” said David Feuer, Chief Product Officer at Galileo.
