Mobile Global Esports (NASDAQ:MGAM) stock rallied early Tuesday, the day after the India-focused e-sports company released its quarterly earnings report and its stock hit an all-time low.

Shares of Mobile Global Esports, also known as Mogo, opened at $3.07. They recently changed hands at $2.93, up 21% from Monday's close, at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET.

Mogo filed its 10-Q report with the SEC on Monday at around 2:40 p.m. ET. The stock hit a 52-week low of $2.04 in mid-afternoon trading, but rose after the report was released.

Mogo went public through a $6M initial public offering on July 29, with the company offering 1.5M shares priced at $4 per share. The stock has traded widely since its debut, hitting a 52-week high on Aug. 1 of $20.74.

