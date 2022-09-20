Microsoft to trim 12 more games from Game Pass by end of September
- Anyone looking to play games such as Astria Ascending and Dirt Rally with their Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Xbox Game Pass subscriptions will need to cue those titles up soon or lose their chance.
- That's because Microsoft (MSFT) is culling the cupboard, so to speak, of a dozen Xbox titles by the end of the month.
- Microsoft (MSFT) said Astria Ascending, Dirt Rally and ten other games to its removal list, which will bring the total of games taken down from Game Pass in September to 22 titles. The company typically removes and adds new titles to Game Pass every month.
- The additional games being removed are: AI: The Somnium Files, Dandy Ace, Dirt 4, Going Under, Lemnis Gate, Slime Rancher, Subnautica: Below Zero, The Procession to Calvary, Unsighted and Visage.
- Separately, Microsoft (MSFT) on Tuesday raised its quarterly dividend payment by 10%, to 68 cents a share.
