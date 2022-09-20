Mullen places ~$92M stalking horse bid for bankrupt Electric Last Mile

Sep. 20, 2022

Automakers Display New Models At The Los Angeles Auto Show

Mario Tama/Getty Images News

  • Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) has disclosed in a regulatory filing that it placed a ~$92M "stalking horse" asset purchase bid for bankrupt Electric Last Mile (OTC:ELMSQ).
  • The acquisition cost includes $55M for Electric Last Mile's (OTC:ELMSQ) plant in Mishawaka, Indiana and all inventory and tangible personal property, customer and supplier information, and certain intellectual property rights. It also includes $37M worth of monetary liabilities related to assumed contracts.
  • The asset purchase deal will close within 30 days after the sale order is entered in bankruptcy court approving such sale.
  • Mullen (MULN) has paid a $5.5M deposit for the purchase. Electric Last Mile filed for bankruptcy in June and was developing a commercial EV called the Urban Delivery.
  • The automaker made its first EV acquisition earlier this month, taking over a 60% controlling interest in EV truck manufacturer Bollinger Motors for $148.2M in cash and stock.

Comments (3)

