Musk to sit for deposition in Twitter trial next week
Sep. 20, 2022 10:41 AM ETTwitter, Inc. (TWTR)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Billionaire Elon Musk will sit for a deposition in his high-stakes case against Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) next week, as a five-day trial looms within a month.
- Musk will be deposed Sept. 26-27, according to a court filing. That deposition may extend an extra day, into Sept. 28, as needed.
- Meanwhile, Musk attorney Alex Spiro will be deposed Sept. 25.
- That news follows Monday's report that Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey would sit for a deposition Tuesday.
- The depositions promise some more potential fireworks in Twitter v. Musk - the case wherein Twitter is looking to compel Musk to complete a $44B company buyout - as Dorsey, a longtime Musk friend, was a strong backer of the transaction.
- They also mark more milestones that reduce the odds of a settlement in the case. With Twitter's shareholders having approved the deal (with 98.6% of votes cast in favor), any settlement of the case would need to be resubmitted for another lengthy approval process.
