SAIC and Rogue Space Systems join hands to deliver services for objects orbiting earth

  • Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) announced a strategic partnership to develop solutions that provide rapidly deliverable In-Orbit Service Assembly and Manufacturing, asset inspection and Space Situational Awareness.
  • SAIC will provide development and integration for Rogue’s fleet of Orbots and as the primary space integrator for Rogue, company will also help Rogue identify business development opportunities.
  • “Together, SAIC and Rogue bring unique skills and expertise that will support the growing demand for services in earth orbit, the cislunar domain and beyond. At SAIC, we continue to participate in the growing global space market. Our mission critical support of space assets supports our national priorities and contributes to the infrastructure needed for the secure use of space.” said David Ray, senior vice president, Space Business Unit at SAIC.

