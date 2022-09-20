Five9 announces Service Cloud Voice for Partner Telephony on Salesforce AppExchange
Sep. 20, 2022 10:55 AM ETFive9, Inc. (FIVN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) announced the availability of Five9 Service Cloud Voice for Partner Telephony, the latest evolution of its integration with Salesforce.
- The integration with Service Cloud Voice meets the growing demand to connect the broader customer experience ecosystem, enhance the contact center experience, and improve agents and supervisors access to rich data, including CRM and omnichannel insights.
- “With Service Cloud Voice Partner Telephony, Five9 is building our proven track record of success and leadership to implement, add value, and support innovations with Salesforce. The integration between Five9 and Salesforce enables customers to benefit from continuous product innovation. We are pleased to place the power of the Five9 portfolio at the fingertips of users to help them reimagine their customer experience.” said Dan Burkland, President.
