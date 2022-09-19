Jacobs rises after reaffirming Q4, full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance

Sep. 19, 2022 1:12 PM ETJacobs Solutions Inc. (J)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) +2.8% in Monday's trading after reaffirming guidance for its Q4 and FY 2022, according to an 8-K filing.

The company expects Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $340M-$360M and adjusted EPS of $1.75-$1.85, while it also reinforces its full-year 100% adjusted cash conversion expectations.

Jacobs (J) said it has $532.2M remaining to repurchase common shares under its stock buyback authorization, which will expire in January unless further extended.

Jacobs' (J) shares on Friday posted their lowest close in more than a year and a half, at $117.26.

Last week, Jacobs (J) named current President and COO Bob Pragada to succeed Steve Demetriou as CEO in January.

