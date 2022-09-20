SFLMaven projecting higher sales with eBay authenticity program
Sep. 20, 2022 10:55 AM ETSFLMaven Corp. (SFLM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- SFLMaven (OTCPK:SFLM) one of eBay's most prominent jewelry retailers with over $1M monthly revenue, is proud to be part of eBay's new authenticity program.
- The new authenticity program from eBay is an excellent way for SFLMaven to continue providing its customers with the high-quality products they expect.
- The unique authentication card gives purchasers the peace of mind that they are buying a genuine product from a trusted seller.
- “This cutting-edge technology is another way to ensure their customers are getting authentic products and the ultimate goal of the eBay store is to reach over $100M in annual revenue one day.” said CEO, Joseph Ladin.
- SFLM is -12.5% to $0.0007.
