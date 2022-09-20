Sotera Health cut to neutral at Goldman Sachs due to overhang following jury verdict

Sep. 20, 2022 11:57 AM ETSotera Health Company (SHC)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Markets Open As Volatility Continues

Michael M. Santiago

  • Goldman Sachs has downgraded Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) to neutral from buy following Monday's $363M jury verdict against its Sterigenics unit.
  • The firm has a $9 price target (~8% downside based on Monday's close).
  • Anlyst Amit Hazan said that many investors will interpret the verdict as a greater risk for the company for future litigation "with possible bands of outcome being so open ended that it creates a material overhang on the stock for the foreseeable future."
  • "We do not expect the stock to work higher unless there is improved visibility on pending legal liabilities," he added.
  • In March, Barclays downgraded Sotera (SHC) to equal weight, citing the legal issues faced by the company over alleged ethylene oxide emissions at sterilization facilities in California and New Mexico.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.