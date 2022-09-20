Sotera Health cut to neutral at Goldman Sachs due to overhang following jury verdict
Sep. 20, 2022 11:57 AM ETSotera Health Company (SHC)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Goldman Sachs has downgraded Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) to neutral from buy following Monday's $363M jury verdict against its Sterigenics unit.
- The firm has a $9 price target (~8% downside based on Monday's close).
- Anlyst Amit Hazan said that many investors will interpret the verdict as a greater risk for the company for future litigation "with possible bands of outcome being so open ended that it creates a material overhang on the stock for the foreseeable future."
- "We do not expect the stock to work higher unless there is improved visibility on pending legal liabilities," he added.
- In March, Barclays downgraded Sotera (SHC) to equal weight, citing the legal issues faced by the company over alleged ethylene oxide emissions at sterilization facilities in California and New Mexico.
Comments