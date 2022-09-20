Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) net interest income growth is at a comfortable level as its deposit repricing relative with rising interest rates has been better than expected, the megabank's chief financial officer said Tuesday.

"So far, our deposit beta experience has been better than we anticipated, so that's one of the things that's helping us to feel good about our underlying NII guidance," Alastair Borthwick said at the BofA Securities Financials CEO conference.

Looking ahead into Q3, BofA guided for NII to increase by at least $900M-1B from Q2. "And then we expect it to grow again at a faster pace on a sequential basis in the fourth quarter," Borthwick said during the bank's Q2 earnings call.

"We still feel good about the original [NII] guidance," he added.

For the second quarter, BAC's NII stood at $12.4B, matching the consensus, and increased from $11.6B in Q1 and $10.2B in the year-ago period. That was helped by rising interest rates as well as lower premium amortization and lending growth, Borthwick explained.

And despite the fact that the U.S. economy has tipped into a "technical recession," consumers are still in great shape as deposit balances stay steady at record levels, the BofA CFO said. "The consumer is spending more, has more in the bank, and the consumer has more borrowing capacity."

Previously, (Aug. 23) Wells Fargo said Banks' NIMs poised to climb with Fed rate hikes heading to 4%.