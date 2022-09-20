Ibex continues expansion in Central America, hiring 500 employees in Nicaragua
Sep. 20, 2022 11:30 AM ETIBEX Limited (IBEX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) has announced the continued growth of its operations in Nicaragua to support multiple new client accounts and is hiring 500 new employees at all levels located in its Invercasa and Ofiplaza sites.
- New hires have access to industry-leading training and development programs to help them succeed and build their skills to advance in their careers.
- “We provide all employees a great experience while helping them gain the valuable skills and experience necessary to achieve their career aspirations." said Henry Bermudez, Vice President of Operations.
