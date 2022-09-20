Walmart Connect tests livestream video experience for retail
Sep. 20, 2022 11:31 AM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Walmart's (NYSE:WMT) omnichannel media business has announced a partnership agreement with Firework to test livestream and immersive video experiences for retail.
- Through the strategic partnership, Walmart Connect aims to bring shoppable, short-form videos to its own digital properties while also making them available to advertisers, creating a premium video commerce experience.
- Firework, which provides video e-commerce solution, recently introduced a live shopping experience in support of Walmart's Mega Beauty Event with partners J&J (JNJ), L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCF), P&G (PG) and Unilever (UL).
- The event included four livestreams that took place from Sep 13 through Sep 16 and leveraged replays and shoppable videos for featured products.
Comments