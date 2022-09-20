Walmart Connect tests livestream video experience for retail

Sep. 20, 2022 11:31 AM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Woman blogger shows off new red sandals from the summer collection

megaflopp/iStock via Getty Images

  • Walmart's (NYSE:WMT) omnichannel media business has announced a partnership agreement with Firework to test livestream and immersive video experiences for retail.
  • Through the strategic partnership, Walmart Connect aims to bring shoppable, short-form videos to its own digital properties while also making them available to advertisers, creating a premium video commerce experience.
  • Firework, which provides video e-commerce solution, recently introduced a live shopping experience in support of Walmart's Mega Beauty Event with partners J&J (JNJ), L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCF), P&G (PG) and Unilever (UL).
  • The event included four livestreams that took place from Sep 13 through Sep 16 and leveraged replays and shoppable videos for featured products.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.