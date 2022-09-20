Evoke to get US patent for nasal spray Gimoti
Sep. 20, 2022 11:35 AM ETEvoke Pharma, Inc. (EVOK)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) said it will get a get patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its nasal spray Gimoti.
- Gimoti is a nasal spray formulation of metoclopramide for relief of symptoms linked with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis, a condition in which stomach takes too long to empty, the company said in a Sept. 20 press release.
- When granted, the patent will cover methods for treating moderate-to-severe gastroparesis with metoclopramide with an intranasal route of administration, Evoke noted.
- The company added that the patent will expire in 2037.
