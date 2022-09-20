CPSI enters strategic partnership With i2i Population Health
Sep. 20, 2022 11:38 AM ETPopulation Health Investment Co., Inc. (PHIC), CPSIBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- CPSI (NASDAQ:CPSI) announced its partnership with i2i Population Health (NASDAQ:PHIC), a national premier population health technology company.
- With this collaboration, company and i2i deliver population health management capabilities that can improve community health and patient satisfaction.
- i2i’s integrated premier PHM platform also enables company's clients to improve quality performance, increasing revenue and reimbursement.
- “Both national and state programs often have complex reporting requirements that change regularly, leading to provider organizations investing in more labor resources to maintain and comply. It’s not uncommon for hospitals to participate in 5-7 programs – and that number is continuing to accelerate with growth in Medicaid expansion and Medicare evolution. This partnership helps resource-constrained provider organizations do more with less through proven technology solutions that build on community health programs.” said Justin Neece,CEO of i2i.
Comments