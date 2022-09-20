Technology products distributor Ingram Micro files confidentially for US IPO

Ingram Micro has confidentially filed with the SEC for an initial public offering.

The technology products distributor said in a statement that it has filed a Form S-1 with the SEC, but had not yet determined the number or price range of the shares to be offered.

Private equity firm Platinum Equity acquired Ingram Micro from HNA Group in July 2021 for an enterprise value of $7.2B, which included $5.8B in equity value. Ingram Micro had revenue of $49B for fiscal 202 0 , Platinum Equity said.

In December 2021, French shipping and logistics company CMA CGM Group acquired a majority stake in Ingram Micro's commerce and lifecycle business, which specializes in e-commerce logistics and omni-channel fulfillment. CA CGM valued the deal at an enterprise value of $3B, adding that the Ingram Micro unit had 2021 estimated revenue of $1.7B.

