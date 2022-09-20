Technology products distributor Ingram Micro files confidentially for US IPO

Sep. 20, 2022 11:48 AM ETBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Initial public offering hologram, night panoramic city view of Bangkok. The financial center for multinational corporations in Asia. The concept of boosting the growth by IPO process. Double exposure.

2d illustrations and photos

Ingram Micro has confidentially filed with the SEC for an initial public offering.

The technology products distributor said in a statement that it has filed a Form S-1 with the SEC, but had not yet determined the number or price range of the shares to be offered.

Private equity firm Platinum Equity acquired Ingram Micro from HNA Group in July 2021 for an enterprise value of $7.2B, which included $5.8B in equity value. Ingram Micro had revenue of $49B for fiscal 2020, Platinum Equity said.

In December 2021, French shipping and logistics company CMA CGM Group acquired a majority stake in Ingram Micro's commerce and lifecycle business, which specializes in e-commerce logistics and omni-channel fulfillment. CA CGM valued the deal at an enterprise value of $3B, adding that the Ingram Micro unit had 2021 estimated revenue of $1.7B.

For more IPO news, check out SA's IPO News page.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.