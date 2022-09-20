TotalEnergies eyes additional gas investment in Qatar - Bloomberg

Sep. 20, 2022 11:57 AM ETTotalEnergies SE (TTE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) is set to make another investment in Qatar's natural gas fields via a stake in the North Field South project, although it is unclear how much the company would invest, Bloomberg reports Tuesday.

CEO Patrick Pouyanne may attend a signing ceremony in Doha on Saturday alongside Qatar energy minister Saad al Kaabi, according to the report.

Earlier this year, Qatar sold equity stakes worth 25% in North Field East, a separate gas project costing ~$29B; TotalEnergies (TTE) acquired 6.25%.

Together, the projects would increase Qatar's LNG capacity by nearly two-thirds to 126M tons/year by 2027.

TotalEnergies (TTE) is said to be seeking new gas resources partly because the Arctic LNG 2 project under construction in Russia, in which it owns a 10% stake, is in jeopardy because of European sanctions on Russia.

TotalEnergies (TTE) recorded a $4.1B impairment in its Q1 results related to the Arctic LNG 2 project.

