Shuttle stock falls 10% amid manufacturing contract for ropidoxuridine with TCG
Sep. 20, 2022 12:05 PM ETShuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (SHPH)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) stock fell ~10% on Sept. 20 amid announcement that it signed an agreement with TCG GreenChem to manufacture the company's sensitizer drug product ropidoxuridine for testing in clinical trials and radiation therapy of cancers.
- "Ropidoxuridine, our lead clinical sensitizer drug candidate, sensitizes rapidly growing cancer cells and selective histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitors, to sensitize cancer cells and stimulate the immune system," said Shuttle CEO Anatoly Dritschilo.
- In addition, TCG will also perform process research, development and optimization work for Shuttle related to ropidoxuridine and create working standards of starting materials and intermediates, the company said in a Sept. 20 press release.
- Shuttle noted that it will own all intellectual property and improvements developed under the agreement.
