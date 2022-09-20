Iron Mountain shares slide after unveiling Project Matterhorn growth targets

Sep. 20, 2022 12:05 PM ETIron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) is targeting ~$7.3B in annual revenue for 2026, representing a ~10% compounded annual growth rate, in the "Project Matterhorn" unveiled at its investor event on Tuesday.
  • The document storage and data management company also aims for ~$2.5B in adjusted EBITDA, or ~10% CAGR, and adjusted FFO of ~$1.5B for 2026, or ~8% CAGR. To drive that growth, the company plans to invest 16% of its revenue, or ~$4B over the next four years.
  • It expects to incur ~$150M of one-time costs per year for 2023 to 2025, for transformation support as part of the growth plan.
  • Iron Mountain (IRM) shares have dropped 6.6% in Tuesday midday trading.
  • For 2022, Iron Mountain (IRM) reaffirmed its guidance for revenue of $5.125B-$5.275B, adjusted EBITDA of $1.800B-$1.850B and AFFO of $1.085B-$1.120B.
  • In Q2 2022, the company's normalized FFO per share exceeded the average analyst estimate, while revenue fell slightly short of the consensus.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.