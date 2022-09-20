Iron Mountain shares slide after unveiling Project Matterhorn growth targets
- Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) is targeting ~$7.3B in annual revenue for 2026, representing a ~10% compounded annual growth rate, in the "Project Matterhorn" unveiled at its investor event on Tuesday.
- The document storage and data management company also aims for ~$2.5B in adjusted EBITDA, or ~10% CAGR, and adjusted FFO of ~$1.5B for 2026, or ~8% CAGR. To drive that growth, the company plans to invest 16% of its revenue, or ~$4B over the next four years.
- It expects to incur ~$150M of one-time costs per year for 2023 to 2025, for transformation support as part of the growth plan.
- Iron Mountain (IRM) shares have dropped 6.6% in Tuesday midday trading.
- For 2022, Iron Mountain (IRM) reaffirmed its guidance for revenue of $5.125B-$5.275B, adjusted EBITDA of $1.800B-$1.850B and AFFO of $1.085B-$1.120B.
- In Q2 2022, the company's normalized FFO per share exceeded the average analyst estimate, while revenue fell slightly short of the consensus.
