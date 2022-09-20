Peloton Interactive unveils long-awaited rowing machine

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) formally unveiled the Peloton Row product on Tuesday to mark the anticipated entry by the company into the rowing category.

Peloton Row will list with a starting price of $3,195, which includes delivery and set-up. Pre-orders in the U.S. start immediately, with deliveries anticipated to begin in December.

The company highlighted that Peloton Row's key features include form assist (individually calibrated on-screen feedback highlights areas for improvement in real time), form rating and insights (post-class analytics and insights measure performance and progress over time), personal pace targets, a 24" HD swivel screen, electronically-controlled resistance, vertical stowability, and new content for all rowing levels.

Shares of Peloton (PTON) gained 2.82% in mid-day trading on Tuesday.

