Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ) plans to order up to 175K EVs from General Motors (NYSE:GM) over the next five years, per a company statement.

According to Hertz, an agreement was struck by which the company will order thousands of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, and BrightDrop electric vehicles to expand its fleet. By the close of 2027, the car rental company expects to order 175K vehicles as its fleet expansion coincides with production ramps at GM.

"Our work with Hertz is a huge step forward for emissions reduction and EV adoption that will help create thousands of new EV customers for GM," GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra said. "With the vehicle choice, technology and driving range we're delivering, I'm confident that each rental experience will further increase purchase consideration for our products and drive growth for our company."

Deliveries of Chevy Bolt EV and EUVs to Hertz (HTZ) are anticipated to begin in early 2023.

Read more on GM’s latest investment in EV production.