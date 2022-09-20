Bitcoin stays under 2017 bull market peak as traders await Fed rate decision

Major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and ethereum (ETH-USD) fared somewhat better than the broader stock market in early Tuesday afternoon trading as market participants brace for another likely aggressive interest-rate increase by the Federal Reserve's policymaking arm.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD), which has been viewed as a gauge for risk tolerance and sentiment, inched down 0.4% to $19.12K at 12:21 p.m. ET. That's around 500 points below the bull market top in December 2017. Ether (ETH-USD), meanwhile, advanced 1.2% to $1.36K.

Overall, the global crypto market cap increased 0.3% to $931.6B over the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data. By comparison, equities turned lower, with both the Dow Jones and S&P 500 down 0.8% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq -0.3% as risk-off appetite deepens.

SA contributor Clem Chambers showed two charts that signal bitcoin "is in trouble," adding that the odds of the token seeing $15K in 2022 is high.

As the federal Open Market Committee kicks off its two-day monetary policy meeting Tuesday, traders are pricing in an 82% chance that the fed funds rate will be lifted by 75 basis points to 3.00%-3.25%, compared with an 18% probability of a more aggressive, 100-bp rate hike in the wake of August's hotter-than-expected inflation print, according to CME's FedWatch tool. In turn, the two-year Treasury note yield (US2Y), which closely tracks Fed policy, is closing in on 4% for the first time since 2007, changing hands at 3.96% at the time of writing.

The Fed isn't the only central bank scheduled to release a rate decision this week. To name a couple, the Bank of Japan and Bank of England's policy decisions are due Thursday. "We are therefore set up for a very volatile week as investors gain clarity on the decisions of central banks," said GlobalBlock analyst Marcus Sotiriou.

Crypto-related stocks mostly edged lower intraday, including MicroStrategy (MSTR) -3.1%, Riot Blockchain (RIOT) -0.8%, Marathon Digital (MARA) -1.3%, Coinbase Global (COIN) -0.8% and Bit Digital (BTBT) -4.5%.

