Nvidia rises as chip giant unveils new high-end RTX, GeForce graphics cards at GTC event

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares rose on Tuesday as the semiconductor giant unveiled a new high-end RTX GPU and GeForce GPUs at its GTC conference.

The Jensen Huang led-Nvidia (NVDA) showed off its new RTX 4090 GPU, which is slated to be priced at $1,599. It will be available on October 12.

In addition, Nvidia (NVDA) also took the wraps off its new GeForce GPUs. The new chips will retail for $899 and $1,199, respectively, and will be available in November.

Nvidia (NVDA) also announced that its new RTX 6000 workstation GPU would be available in December.

Santa Clara, California-based Nvidia (NVDA) said it would release its new Ada Lovelace graphics chips next month, while also unveiling the new NVIDIA IGX platform for high-precision edge artificial intelligence.

The IGX platform is geared towards manufacturing and logistics as well as medical use and can help with factories and warehouses, as well as robotic-assisted surgery and monitoring patients.

“As humans increasingly work with robots, industries are setting new functional safety standards for AI and computing,” Huang said in a statement. “NVIDIA IGX will help companies build the next generation of software-defined industrial and medical devices that can safely operate in the same environment as humans.”

Nvidia (NVDA) shares erased earlier losses and saw fractional gains in mid-day trading on Tuesday.

The company also showed off new products and services for robotics developers, chief among them the new Jetson Orin Nano system-on-modules.

The Orin Nano is capable of delivering up to 40T operations per second, or TOPS, of artificial intelligence in the smallest form factor.

It uses Nvidia's (NVDA) Ampere architecture GPU, Arm-based CPUs and has next-generation deep learning, high-speed interfaces and a faster memory bandwidth, along with multimodal sensor support.

The new Jetson Orin Nano modules will be available in January and start at $199.

Nvidia (NVDA) also said that it would expand its partnership with Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) to bring an AI-enabled cybersecurity platform to customers in both the private and public sectors.

At 1 p.m. EST, Nvidia (NVDA) is slated to host a Q&A with analysts to discuss the implications for the announcements made at GTC.

Earlier this week, investment firm Citi listed Nvidia (NVDA) as a sell among its top buy and sell calls in all sectors, including information technology.

This story is developing...