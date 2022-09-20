Humana upgraded to overweight at Morgan Stanley on improved Medicare Advantage positioning
- Morgan Stanley has upgraded Humana to overweight from equal weight citing the managed care provider's expected strong Medicare Advantage growth in 2023.
- The firm has a $549 price target (~10% upside based on Monday's close).
- Analyst Michael Ha said that Humana (NYSE:HUM) has greatly improved its competitive positioning and "2023 is more than just a one-year MA pricing reset but a structural enhancement to Humana’s MA benefit offering creating a value proposition that we believe should provide stronger membership growth in the coming years."
- He added that Humana (HUM) may see a move up from the No. 5 ranked retail Medicare Advantage prescription drug plan in terms of benefit richness to the No. 1 in 2023, though such an improvement would be unprecedented.
- Humana (HUM) recently raised its 2022 guidance.
