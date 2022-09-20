H.B. Fuller FQ3 2022 Earnings Preview
Sep. 20, 2022 5:35 PM ETH.B. Fuller Company (FUL)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $1.04 (+31.6% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $944.11M (+14.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FUL has beaten EPS and revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward revisions.
