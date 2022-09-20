Lennar FQ3 2022 Earnings Preview
Sep. 20, 2022 5:35 PM ETLennar Corporation (LEN)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Lennar (NYSE:LEN) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $4.87 (+48.9% Y/Y) and consensus revenue estimate is $9.09B (+31.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LEN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 4 downward revisions. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward revisions.
