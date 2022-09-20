The Gap (NYSE:GPS) is set to reduce its corporate headcount by about 500 in a move to “reduce expenses at the apparel retailer amid declining sales and profits,” according to the Wall Street Journal.

Citing “sources familiar with the matter,” the report said that pink slips should hit desks at the not only in the retailer’s main offices in San Francisco and New York, but in Asia as well. Job openings are also reportedly being eliminated.

Gap shares declined 2.63% in early afternoon trading on Tuesday.

The report specifies that the new job cuts are unrelated to the ending of a partnership with Kanye West’s Yeezy Brand.