MicroStrategy buys 301 additional bitcoins in wake of market downturn

Sep. 20, 2022

Bitcoin Conference Draws Cryptocurrency Fans To Miami

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

  • MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), a popular bitcoin (BTC-USD) HODLer, said it purchased 301 BTC between August 2 and September 19 for approximately $6M, according to an SEC filing Tuesday.
  • The tokens were acquired at an average price of $19,851. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) changed hands at $19.13K at the time of writing, down from $68.9K at its record peak in November 2021.
  • Michael Saylor's software firm now has a bitcoin (BTC-USD) stash of nearly 130K coins, which were acquired at a total price of ~$3.98B and an average purchase price of ~$30,639.
  • The company made a similar-sized BTC purchase towards the end of June, buying 480 tokens for $10M in cash.
  • Earlier this month, (Sep. 9) MicroStrategy filed to sell up to $500M worth of common stock.

Comments (8)

