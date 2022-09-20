MicroStrategy buys 301 additional bitcoins in wake of market downturn
Sep. 20, 2022 12:52 PM ETMicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR), BTC-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor8 Comments
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), a popular bitcoin (BTC-USD) HODLer, said it purchased 301 BTC between August 2 and September 19 for approximately $6M, according to an SEC filing Tuesday.
- The tokens were acquired at an average price of $19,851. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) changed hands at $19.13K at the time of writing, down from $68.9K at its record peak in November 2021.
- Michael Saylor's software firm now has a bitcoin (BTC-USD) stash of nearly 130K coins, which were acquired at a total price of ~$3.98B and an average purchase price of ~$30,639.
- The company made a similar-sized BTC purchase towards the end of June, buying 480 tokens for $10M in cash.
- Earlier this month, (Sep. 9) MicroStrategy filed to sell up to $500M worth of common stock.
