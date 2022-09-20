Solar fee risks pushing Californians off power grid, Sunrun CEO says

Sep. 20, 2022

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) -5.8% in Tuesday's trading as CEO Mary Powell warned a potential monthly charge to connect rooftop solar systems to California's power grid is "a perilous path" that risks causing more residents to want to leave the state, according to Bloomberg.

In an interview Monday at a Sunrun (RUN) warehouse in the Los Angeles area, Powell told Bloomberg she hopes to see a "step-change improvement" in California's rooftop incentive plan.

The push for economic equity is among factors the state is considering as it moves to modify the incentive program.

Sunrun (RUN) is one of the best positioned solar panel companies to take advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act, Pinxter Analytics writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.

