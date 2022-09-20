Steelcase Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Sep. 20, 2022 1:06 PM ETBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Steelcase (SCS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (-38.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $882.7M (+21.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SCS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
